Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Insider Acquires £43,440 in Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cade purchased 8,000 shares of Vietnam Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £43,440 ($54,938.66).
Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of LON:VEIL opened at GBX 543 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 549.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 583.08. Vietnam Enterprise has a one year low of GBX 508 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 660 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 500.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.78 and a beta of 0.59.
About Vietnam Enterprise
