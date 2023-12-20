Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Insider Acquires £43,440 in Stock

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cade purchased 8,000 shares of Vietnam Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £43,440 ($54,938.66).

Shares of LON:VEIL opened at GBX 543 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 549.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 583.08. Vietnam Enterprise has a one year low of GBX 508 ($6.42) and a one year high of GBX 660 ($8.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 500.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

