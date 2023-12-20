Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 6%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 108,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 675,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kensington Investments B.V. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,678,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after buying an additional 1,166,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.