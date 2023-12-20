Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGD stock remained flat at $5.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,444. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

