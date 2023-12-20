Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGD stock remained flat at $5.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,444. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
