Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IGD remained flat at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

