Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IGD remained flat at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
