Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 4.1% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,204. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.76. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

