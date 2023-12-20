W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Decreased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 3.3% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 237,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,769. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

