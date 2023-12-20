W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

