Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

