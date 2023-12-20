Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

