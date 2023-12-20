Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.05. 272,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

