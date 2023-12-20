Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $177.10. 239,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,382. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

