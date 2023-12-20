Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 130.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

