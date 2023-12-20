Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,964 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

