Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $104.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

