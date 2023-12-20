Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after buying an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after buying an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

