Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,058 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 238.8% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 60,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

