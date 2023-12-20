Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 336,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 621,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 244,935 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

