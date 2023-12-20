Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $569,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

