Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after buying an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

