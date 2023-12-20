Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CION. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

CION Investment stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.30. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.