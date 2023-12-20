Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,153 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $827,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

