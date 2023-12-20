Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

