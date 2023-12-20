WealthNavi Inc. Buys 238,323 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 36.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.75% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,242,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.45. The company had a trading volume of 789,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average is $219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

