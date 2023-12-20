WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 758,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,210. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.