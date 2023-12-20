Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) recently:

12/20/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

12/12/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

10/30/2023 – First Internet Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2023 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – First Internet Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

