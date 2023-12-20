Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE YOU opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,110,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 14,757.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 19.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Clear Secure by 7.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

