Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,240 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

