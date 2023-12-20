White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Bought by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 3.8% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,496.90. 4,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,312.00 and a one year high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,486.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,495.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $577.90 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

