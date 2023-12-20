Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Willdan Group worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

