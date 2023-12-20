WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 234,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 462,988 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $40.89.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,305,000 after acquiring an additional 893,059 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after buying an additional 621,546 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 553,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after buying an additional 375,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 333,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

