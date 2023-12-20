WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 522,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 585,350 shares.The stock last traded at $70.14 and had previously closed at $70.36.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.