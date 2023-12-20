WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 522,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 585,350 shares.The stock last traded at $70.14 and had previously closed at $70.36.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,504,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,930 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,699,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,743,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,280 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,283,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 785,413 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,344,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

