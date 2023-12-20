Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 135 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $573.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

