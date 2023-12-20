Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,719 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. 528,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.