Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 8,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

