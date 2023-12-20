Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

