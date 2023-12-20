Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

