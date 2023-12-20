Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,156. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

