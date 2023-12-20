Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 45,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

