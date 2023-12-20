Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,114. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $132.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

