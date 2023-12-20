Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,329 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,500. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

