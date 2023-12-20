Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 2.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 320,965 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 131,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $2,250,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UAUG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 29,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

