Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance
iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.
About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF
