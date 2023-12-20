Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,086. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.