Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAT traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27. The stock has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

