Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $1,854,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,616,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,524. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.