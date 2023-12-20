Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,650. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

