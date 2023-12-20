Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,084,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,167. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

