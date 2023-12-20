Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 93,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,650. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

