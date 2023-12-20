Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,269. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

