Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,598. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

