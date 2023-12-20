Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.18. The company had a trading volume of 979,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,467. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.